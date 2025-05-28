Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,482,000 after buying an additional 4,263,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,048,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CTRE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

