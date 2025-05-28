Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,164,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,216,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 196,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

