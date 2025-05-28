Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.45% of Vital Energy worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTLE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 187,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTLE opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 5,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

