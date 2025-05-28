Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 69,514 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

