Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $21,966,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,280,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 129,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

