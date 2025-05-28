Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $915.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

View Our Latest Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.