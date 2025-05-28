Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins Sells 197,847 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. The trade was a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAY opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.44. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Waystar in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waystar

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.