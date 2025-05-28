Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins Sells 197,847 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAYGet Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. The trade was a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.44. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Waystar in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

