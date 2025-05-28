Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AvePoint by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,258 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $18,067,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 4,694.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Stock Up 2.4%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

