Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $279.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

