Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 4,791 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,791 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 595.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 273,043 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after buying an additional 235,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $178,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,472 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,441.76. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

