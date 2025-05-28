Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TaskUs by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 281,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,881,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 364,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Performance

TASK opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TASK. Baird R W lowered shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair lowered TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

