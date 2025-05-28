Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,060 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $6,519,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,617,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,459. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

