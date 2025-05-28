Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,081 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in monday.com by 225.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $299.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 498.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.49.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

