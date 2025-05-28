Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 4,093 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

PAR stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -271.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $82.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

