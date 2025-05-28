Woodline Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after buying an additional 290,414 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 86,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 535,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 134,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

