Woodline Partners LP Has $169,000 Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

