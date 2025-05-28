Woodline Partners LP Has $293,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430,345 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,340,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 881,224 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,256,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock worth $13,618,028. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:HIG opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

