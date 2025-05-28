Woodline Partners LP Has $322,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 781,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

