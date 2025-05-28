Woodline Partners LP Has $401,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $178,352.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,215.80. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,502 shares of company stock valued at $773,453. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.