Woodline Partners LP Has $452,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Logitech International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,162,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Bank of America upgraded Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

