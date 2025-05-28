Woodline Partners LP Invests $219,000 in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $29,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MeridianLink by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,877 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

