Woodline Partners LP Invests $362,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FOX by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

