Woodline Partners LP Invests $376,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

