Woodline Partners LP Invests $393,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,470.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,784 shares of company stock worth $4,226,942. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.