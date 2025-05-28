Woodline Partners LP Invests $418,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after buying an additional 628,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

