Woodline Partners LP Invests $426,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.