Woodline Partners LP Invests $447,000 in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vestis by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VSTS. Barclays reduced their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

