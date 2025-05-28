Woodline Partners LP Invests $469,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after purchasing an additional 287,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

