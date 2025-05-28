Woodline Partners LP Invests $91,000 in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 21.8%

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

