Woodline Partners LP Invests $91,000 in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 21.8%
NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
