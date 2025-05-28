Woodline Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 982,548 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 5,676,021 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXRX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

