Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,819.49. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,733.42. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

