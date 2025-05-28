Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 855,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 389,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

ABVX opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

