Woodline Partners LP Sells 15,441 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Teradyne Stock Up 6.2%

TER opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.