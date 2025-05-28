Woodline Partners LP Sells 22,188 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Activity

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 795,635 shares of company stock worth $24,611,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Appian Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.