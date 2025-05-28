Woodline Partners LP Sells 81,145 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,145 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Amplitude Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,934.50. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.