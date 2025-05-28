Woodline Partners LP Sells 993,404 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Woodline Partners LP cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 993,404 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amphenol by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $13,847,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

