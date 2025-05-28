Woodline Partners LP Takes $308,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 316.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

