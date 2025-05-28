Woodline Partners LP Takes $323,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $301.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $284.28 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

