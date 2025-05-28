Woodline Partners LP Takes $353,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

