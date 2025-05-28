Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5%
Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.