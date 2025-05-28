Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

