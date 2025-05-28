Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Gravity were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gravity by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of GRVY opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Gravity Profile

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.