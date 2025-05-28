Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

