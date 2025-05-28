Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Xerox worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xerox by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity

In other Xerox news, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,365.96. The trade was a 167.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,340.16. This represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of XRX stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $608.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

