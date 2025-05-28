Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $295.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

