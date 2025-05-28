Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Position Raised by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

