Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.25% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

