13,688 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

