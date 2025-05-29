17,078 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

