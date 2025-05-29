18,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,256,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22.

