314,589 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Rumble as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rumble by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 580,105 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rumble by 9,234.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,351,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Rumble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

